Dr. Andrew Deutsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Deutsch, MD
Dr. Andrew Deutsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.
Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations
Womens Health Specialists1875 Dempster St Ste 245, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 692-9234Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Womens Health Specialists18931 W Washington St Ste 100, Third Lake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 692-9234Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:30pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Deutsch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1760809230
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran General Hospital Advocate Health Care Park Ridge
- Chicago Medical School
