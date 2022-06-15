Dr. Andrew Dewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Dewitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Dewitt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Southeast Gastro2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 838-3034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Andrew M DeWitt MD FACS833 Princeton Ave SW Ste 200C, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 502-4400
Andrew M DeWitt MD FACS2660 10th Ave S Ste 222, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 502-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dewitt has always been really great with me. I give him a his staff a 5 star rating . Lisa Garrett
About Dr. Andrew Dewitt, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396733275
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Medical Center Academic Affairs
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of North Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewitt has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.