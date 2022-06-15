See All General Surgeons in Gardendale, AL
Dr. Andrew Dewitt, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Dewitt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Dewitt works at Birmingham Heart Clinic in Gardendale, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southeast Gastro
    2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3034
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Andrew M DeWitt MD FACS
    833 Princeton Ave SW Ste 200C, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 502-4400
    Andrew M DeWitt MD FACS
    2660 10th Ave S Ste 222, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 502-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr Dewitt has always been really great with me. I give him a his staff a 5 star rating . Lisa Garrett
    Lisa Garrett — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Dewitt, MD

    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1396733275
    Education & Certifications

    • Carraway Methodist Medical Center Academic Affairs
    Residency
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Dewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dewitt has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

