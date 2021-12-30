See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Andrew Diaczyk, OD

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Diaczyk, OD

Dr. Andrew Diaczyk, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Petersburg, FL. 

Dr. Diaczyk works at Mariner Optical in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaczyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mariner Optical
    4887 34Th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 864-4047
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrew Diaczyk, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902953433
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Diaczyk, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaczyk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaczyk works at Mariner Optical in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Diaczyk’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

