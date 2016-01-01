See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine|Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Dodgen works at Sibley Heart Center Cardiology in Columbus, GA with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus
    705 17th St Ste 406, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2593
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hosp
    11100 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-7956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Murmur
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Murmur
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dodgen?

    Photo: Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dodgen to family and friends

    Dr. Dodgen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dodgen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447549944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital|Duke University Medical Center (Interventional Cardiovascular and Vascular)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Arkansas Childrens Hospital|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine|Mercer University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodgen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodgen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Dodgen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.