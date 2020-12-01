Dr. Andrew Doe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Doe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Doe, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Doe works at
Locations
Memorial Clinical Associates1201 N Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 955-1707
Alate Health1213 Hermann Dr Ste 255, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 955-1707Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I had heavy periods from fibroids for multiple years. After hearing about Dr. Doe on the radio and doing some more research, I went ahead with the UFE procedure. It changed my life! I feel like a normal woman now! Dr. Doe and his staff were great, really helpful and attentive.
About Dr. Andrew Doe, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1023158649
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center
- Suny Upstate Med Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Saint Lawrence University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Doe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.