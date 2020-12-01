See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Andrew Doe, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Doe, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

Dr. Doe works at Houston VIR in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Clinical Associates
    1201 N Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 955-1707
  2. 2
    Alate Health
    1213 Hermann Dr Ste 255, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 955-1707
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 01, 2020
    I had heavy periods from fibroids for multiple years. After hearing about Dr. Doe on the radio and doing some more research, I went ahead with the UFE procedure. It changed my life! I feel like a normal woman now! Dr. Doe and his staff were great, really helpful and attentive.
    Lakesha F. — Dec 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Doe, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023158649
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Med Center
    Residency
    • Suny Upstate Med Center
    Internship
    • Wilson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Lawrence University
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Doe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Doe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

