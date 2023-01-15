Overview of Dr. Andrew Dold, MD

Dr. Andrew Dold, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine|University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Childrens Medical Center Plano, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Dold works at Star Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Pllc in Frisco, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.