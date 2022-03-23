Dr. Andrew Dossett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dossett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Dossett, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Dossett, MD
Dr. Andrew Dossett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Dossett's Office Locations
WB Carrell Clinic9301 N Central Expy Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 220-2468
Carrell Clinic3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 710, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 220-2468Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dossett did my spinal fusion on 2/16/2022. I could not be more pleased. I was only on pain medications for two weeks after the surgery. I feel like a whole new person. If you are considering having spine surgery, absolutely go visit him. I can stand with no pain, walk with no pain, LIVE LIFE WITH NO PAIN!!
About Dr. Andrew Dossett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dossett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dossett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dossett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dossett has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dossett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Dossett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dossett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dossett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dossett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.