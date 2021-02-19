Dr. Andrew Drescher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drescher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Drescher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Drescher, MD
Dr. Andrew Drescher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Drescher's Office Locations
Washington University Dept Oto4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7509
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrew Drescher is top of the line in his specialty! He did an incredible job of explaining the specifics of my diagnosis, details of the surgery, information on medications, etc.....all so easily understood for us non-medical professionals. He has a wonderful bedside manner and sense of compassion. He embodies all of the characteristics of a true professional. My surgery was a great success thanks to him and his great work. I would highly recommend him to others!
- University of Michigan Medical School
