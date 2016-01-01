Overview

Dr. Andrew Dries, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Lincoln.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.