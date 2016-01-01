See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Andrew Dunatchik, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Andrew Dunatchik, MD

Dr. Andrew Dunatchik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Dunatchik works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dunatchik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 527-0750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Andrew Dunatchik, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1982976429
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Dunatchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunatchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dunatchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dunatchik works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dunatchik’s profile.

Dr. Dunatchik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunatchik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunatchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunatchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

