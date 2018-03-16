See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Andrew Dupont, MD

Gastroenterology
2.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Dupont, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Dupont works at UTHealth McGovern Medical School & Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ertan Digestive Disease Center- Memorial Hermann
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-5910
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
    6411 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 500-7429

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Dupont, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245390210
    Education & Certifications

    • U AL
    Residency
    • U AL
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Dupont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dupont has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dupont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dupont works at UTHealth McGovern Medical School & Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dupont’s profile.

    Dr. Dupont has seen patients for Enteritis, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupont. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupont.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

