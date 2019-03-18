Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dvorak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD
Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Dvorak's Office Locations
Avery Eye Clinic - Conroe400 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 539-4500Monday8:00am -Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am -SaturdayClosed
Amit B. Mori Pllc129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 307, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 719-5214Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Avery Eye Clinic - Huntsville3361 Montgomery Rd, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 539-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable. Caring and attentive to patient's needs. His knowledge of medicine goes beyond ophthalmology and he considers all possibilities. I highly recommend Dr. Dvorak to anyone.
About Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1770561714
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dvorak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dvorak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dvorak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dvorak has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dvorak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dvorak speaks Spanish.
562 patients have reviewed Dr. Dvorak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dvorak.
