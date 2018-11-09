Overview of Dr. Andrew Ebelhar, MD

Dr. Andrew Ebelhar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jennie Stuart Medical Center and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Ebelhar works at ENT Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.