Dr. Andrew Eisenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Eisenberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Eisenberger, MD
Dr. Andrew Eisenberger, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Harlem Hospital Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Eisenberger works at
Dr. Eisenberger's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenberger?
He is the best doctor in this clinic
About Dr. Andrew Eisenberger, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1962528794
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberger accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberger works at
Dr. Eisenberger has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisenberger speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.