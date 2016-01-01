Dr. Andrew Eller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Eller, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Eller, MD
Dr. Andrew Eller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
Dr. Eller's Office Locations
Upp Dept of Ophthalmology203 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Eller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1518930833
Education & Certifications
- Retina Assoc-Mass Ee Infirm
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eller accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Eller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.