Overview of Dr. Andrew Elliott, MD

Dr. Andrew Elliott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Elliott works at Foot and Ankle Orthopedic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.