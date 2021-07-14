See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Andrew Engel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Engel, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (14)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Engel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Engel works at Affordable Pain Management in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD
Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD
4.9 (59)
View Profile
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
4.9 (45)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Birmingham, MD
Dr. Patrick Birmingham, MD
3.9 (55)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ebm Consulting LLC Dba
    5327 N Sheridan Rd Unit B, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 944-0365
  2. 2
    Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
    4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 564-5783
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Arthritis
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Engel?

    Jul 14, 2021
    I am really impressed by Dr. Andrew Engel and his staff at Affordable Pain Care. By sheer beautiful luck I was able to slip into a canceled appointment the same day I called and meet Dr. Engel, who went over everything thoroughly and ended up finding an issue that a previous doctor overlooked that could be causing all the pain I am dealing with. It wasn't the typical 20 minutes with the nurse and *maybe* 5 minutes to meet the doctor as I had experienced elsewhere, we were face to face for the entire appointment and had a very thorough workup. The same day he was able to offer an injection that certainly has helped. Dr Engel is really an amazing doctor and took the time to find out what was going on with my injuries to offer help, that first day. It really was a lifesaver. I'm traveling back from London next month just to be able to get his help, he is certainly worth it. If you are looking for a good caring pain management doctor, give Dr Engel a call, I really think you will
    Steve Victory — Jul 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Engel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Engel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Engel to family and friends

    Dr. Engel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Engel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Engel, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Engel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083776223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaceness Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engel works at Affordable Pain Management in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Engel’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Engel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.