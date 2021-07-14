Dr. Engel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Engel, MD
Dr. Andrew Engel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Ebm Consulting LLC Dba5327 N Sheridan Rd Unit B, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 944-0365
Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-5783Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I am really impressed by Dr. Andrew Engel and his staff at Affordable Pain Care. By sheer beautiful luck I was able to slip into a canceled appointment the same day I called and meet Dr. Engel, who went over everything thoroughly and ended up finding an issue that a previous doctor overlooked that could be causing all the pain I am dealing with. It wasn't the typical 20 minutes with the nurse and *maybe* 5 minutes to meet the doctor as I had experienced elsewhere, we were face to face for the entire appointment and had a very thorough workup. The same day he was able to offer an injection that certainly has helped. Dr Engel is really an amazing doctor and took the time to find out what was going on with my injuries to offer help, that first day. It really was a lifesaver. I'm traveling back from London next month just to be able to get his help, he is certainly worth it. If you are looking for a good caring pain management doctor, give Dr Engel a call, I really think you will
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083776223
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Beth Israel Deaceness Med Ctr
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Cornell University
- Pain Medicine
