Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD
Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Connecticut Eye Associates LLC146 Hazard Ave Ste 201, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 763-4046
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?
I’ve been going to him for a while and I always actually look forward to my appointments with him (even though I hate doing the field of vision test lol). He’s such a nice guy. He explains things well, answers questions and you don’t feel rushed. Like another person said, he makes you feel like his favorite patient.
About Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1801877584
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- George Washington University Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.