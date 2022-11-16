See All Ophthalmologists in Enfield, CT
Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD

Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Epstein works at Northern Connecticut Eye Associates in Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Connecticut Eye Associates LLC
    146 Hazard Ave Ste 201, Enfield, CT 06082 (860) 763-4046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I’ve been going to him for a while and I always actually look forward to my appointments with him (even though I hate doing the field of vision test lol). He’s such a nice guy. He explains things well, answers questions and you don’t feel rushed. Like another person said, he makes you feel like his favorite patient.
    Dan L — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801877584
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • George Washington University Med Ctr
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at Northern Connecticut Eye Associates in Enfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

