Dr. Andrew Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Evans, MD
Dr. Andrew Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7459
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Evans is the best doctor I have ever been to. He answers all my questions and listens to everything I say and explains things to the point of my understanding.
About Dr. Andrew Evans, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063692721
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Epilepsy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.