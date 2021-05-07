Dr. Andrew Evens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Evens, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Evens, DO
Dr. Andrew Evens, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with Lutheran General Hospital Lincoln Park
Dr. Evens works at
Dr. Evens' Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 596-6357Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evens?
I have been seeing Dr. Evens for almost 2 years. When I was initially diagnosed, he explained things in a very clear, detailed, and caring manner. When it was time for treatment, he discussed my options and let me make an educated decision with no pressure from him. Throughout my treatment, he continues to be caring, and always gives whatever time I need to ask questions. He never makes me feel rushed or less important than other patients. I would highly recommend Dr. Evens.
About Dr. Andrew Evens, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1265468110
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran General Hospital Lincoln Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Evens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Evens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evens works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Evens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.