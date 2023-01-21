Overview of Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD

Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Fanous works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.