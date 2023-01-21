See All Neurosurgeons in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (33)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD

Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Fanous works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD
Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
4.3 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Fanous' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria Fairfax Neurology PC
    1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Department of Neurosciences
    4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Inova Neurosurgery - Fairfax
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
  4. 4
    Inova Medical Group Neurology II
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
  5. 5
    Department of Neurosciences
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
  6. 6
    Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nasoalveolar Molding Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fanous?

    Jan 21, 2023
    Surgery was very successful resulting in an early release from the hospital. Home recovery care was excellent. Three follow ups from surgery were excellent. Highly recommend doctor and staff at Alexandria Hospital ICU and follow up care with PT staff.
    — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fanous to family and friends

    Dr. Fanous' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fanous

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, German, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700179363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fanous has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fanous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fanous speaks Arabic, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.