Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD
Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Fanous works at
Dr. Fanous' Office Locations
-
1
Alexandria Fairfax Neurology PC1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (571) 472-4100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Department of Neurosciences4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (571) 472-4100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Inova Neurosurgery - Fairfax3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 472-4100
-
4
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
-
5
Department of Neurosciences3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 472-4100
-
6
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 472-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanous?
Surgery was very successful resulting in an early release from the hospital. Home recovery care was excellent. Three follow ups from surgery were excellent. Highly recommend doctor and staff at Alexandria Hospital ICU and follow up care with PT staff.
About Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, German, Italian and Spanish
- 1700179363
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanous has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanous accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanous works at
Dr. Fanous speaks Arabic, French, German, Italian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.