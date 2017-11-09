Overview of Dr. Andrew Farber, DO

Dr. Andrew Farber, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.