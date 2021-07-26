See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Middletown, NY
Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO

Pain Medicine
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO

Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.

Dr. Faskowitz works at Garnet Health Doctors in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faskowitz's Office Locations

    Crystal Run Health Care
    155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2021
    I have been seeing him for many years and he still is always concerned with how I'm doing. He is my go to dr for any referrals too. I have never seen any other dr be so knowledgeable as him. Highly recommend.
    Jul 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO
    About Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790932119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faskowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faskowitz works at Garnet Health Doctors in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Faskowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Faskowitz has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Faskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faskowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

