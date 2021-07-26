Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO
Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.
Dr. Faskowitz's Office Locations
Crystal Run Health Care155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for many years and he still is always concerned with how I'm doing. He is my go to dr for any referrals too. I have never seen any other dr be so knowledgeable as him. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1790932119
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
