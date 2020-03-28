Overview of Dr. Andrew Fedder, MD

Dr. Andrew Fedder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Fedder works at Valley Surgical Specialists in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.