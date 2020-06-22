See All Gastroenterologists in Draper, UT
Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (66)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Fedoravicius works at Utah Gastroenterology - Draper in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Draper
    13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 727-4280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Utah Orthopedic Spine & Injury Center
    6360 S 3000 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 944-3144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 22, 2020
    The best! Professional and excellent in all aspect of treatment and followup
    — Jun 22, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851585087
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah Hosp
    Residency
    • University of Nevada
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedoravicius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fedoravicius has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fedoravicius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedoravicius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedoravicius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedoravicius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedoravicius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

