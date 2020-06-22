Overview

Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Fedoravicius works at Utah Gastroenterology - Draper in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.