Dr. Andrew Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Feldman, MD
Dr. Andrew Feldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
Chelsea Anesthesia LLC95 University Pl Fl 8, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 604-1340Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feldman operated on a number of my friends, my wife, and myself. After a highspeed accident I had a broken shoulder and a full bicep tear in my right arm.. 2 years after the surgery, I can play tennis all day and have absolutely no discomfort and this is my serving arm that was operated on. A surgeon of the highest caliber.
About Dr. Andrew Feldman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1063432235
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks French and Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.