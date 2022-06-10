Overview of Dr. Andrew Feldman, MD

Dr. Andrew Feldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at Chelsea Anesthesia LLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.