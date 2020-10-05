Dr. Andrew Ferber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ferber, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ferber, MD
Dr. Andrew Ferber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.
Dr. Ferber works at
Dr. Ferber's Office Locations
-
1
chrysallis wellness center11932 Fairway Lakes Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33913 Directions (239) 237-2801Wednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
myself wellness3541 Bonita Bay Blvd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 908-9958Tuesday11:00am - 5:00pmFriday11:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferber?
Warm, direct, intuitive, focused care.
About Dr. Andrew Ferber, MD
- Psychiatry
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1083838106
Education & Certifications
- Einstein
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferber accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferber works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.