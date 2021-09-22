See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Andrew Flewwelling, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Flewwelling, MD

Dr. Andrew Flewwelling, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Flewwelling works at Aspen Dental in Hyannis, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flewwelling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    1070 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 228-8081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Andrew Flewwelling, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Flewwelling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flewwelling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flewwelling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flewwelling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flewwelling works at Aspen Dental in Hyannis, MA. View the full address on Dr. Flewwelling’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flewwelling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flewwelling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flewwelling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flewwelling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.