Overview of Dr. Andrew Flum, MD

Dr. Andrew Flum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Flum works at Kansas City Urology Care in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Grandview, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.