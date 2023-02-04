Dr. Andrew Flum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Flum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Flum, MD
Dr. Andrew Flum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Flum works at
Dr. Flum's Office Locations
Kansas City Urology Care10701 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3042Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Urology Care - Grandview7201 E 147th St, Grandview, MO 64030 Directions (913) 346-2808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Andrew Flum, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
