Dr. Andrew Forgay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forgay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Forgay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Forgay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with San Antonio Unif Ser Hlth Edu, Anesthesiology Madigan Army Med Ctr, Family Medicine
Dr. Forgay works at
Locations
-
1
University Neuroscience - Augusta Back840 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 722-6957
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forgay?
I went to Doctor Forgay for about a year he did one shot and one PT then he came into my room screamed at me and in with my wife there called me a drug addict just coming to get med. He never checked I had 6 herniated docs. He is such a JERK I would not let him treat my dead dog not say my live dog.
About Dr. Andrew Forgay, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1265414528
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Unif Ser Hlth Edu, Anesthesiology Madigan Army Med Ctr, Family Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forgay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forgay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forgay works at
Dr. Forgay has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forgay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Forgay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forgay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forgay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forgay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.