Dr. Andrew Forrestel, MD

Internal Medicine
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Forrestel, MD

Dr. Andrew Forrestel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine and Denistry.

Dr. Forrestel works at Upsize Clinic in Tucson, AZ.

Dr. Forrestel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Medical Center
    1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 626-8818
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Desert Star Family Health
    5300 E Erickson Dr Ste 108, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 547-5738

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Forrestel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760918114
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona Medical Center (Tucson)
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine and Denistry
    Medical Education
    • Canisius College Buffalo Ny
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Forrestel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forrestel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forrestel works at Upsize Clinic in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Forrestel’s profile.

    Dr. Forrestel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forrestel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forrestel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forrestel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

