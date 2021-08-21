Dr. Forrestel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Forrestel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Forrestel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine and Denistry.
University Medical Center1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 626-8818Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Desert Star Family Health5300 E Erickson Dr Ste 108, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 547-5738
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Fantastic, thorough and caring
About Dr. Andrew Forrestel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1760918114
- University of Arizona Medical Center (Tucson)
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine and Denistry
- Canisius College Buffalo Ny
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Forrestel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forrestel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
