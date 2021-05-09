Overview of Dr. Andrew Fox, MD

Dr. Andrew Fox, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Fox works at providence speciality medical group in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.