Dr. Andrew Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Fox, MD
Dr. Andrew Fox, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
Peter R. Rubenstein M.d Facog A Medical Corp.18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 100, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 344-4803
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
I went to Dr. Fox to get another opinion on whether I needed surgery for suspected cervical myelopathy and his opinion regarding my low back pain. I immediately had a good feeling about him and he was very clear in giving his opinion. He performed surgery to replace my disc with an arthroplasty and the surgery went better than I had expected. I had no pain at the point of incision and very little throat pain, which I was expecting. I believe the recovery was due to his expertise and experience in performing this procedure. I was very scared and nervous because this was my first surgery but Dr. Fox was so confident and reassuring, that he put my mind somewhat at ease. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Fox, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Yiddish
- 1952322877
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Brookdale U Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Hebrew, Russian and Yiddish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.