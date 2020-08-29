Overview

Dr. Andrew Francella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Francella works at Westmed Medical Group in Purchase, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY, West Harrison, NY and Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.