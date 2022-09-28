Dr. Andrew Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Francis, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Francis, MD
Dr. Andrew Francis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Francis' Office Locations
NorthShore University HealthSystem777 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (248) 703-7628
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital3825 Highland Ave Ste 3F, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 225-7247
Chicagoland Advanced Retina Care Ltd303 W Lake St # 303, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (630) 225-7247
Skokie Hospital-psych Unit9600 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 933-6091Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Francis is a highly skilled surgeon and has personal compassion for patients. We highly recommend him as you will received professional & excellent care.
About Dr. Andrew Francis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco Hospital
- Illinois Eye & Ear Infirmary|University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Caritas Carney Hospital|Carney Hospital|Carney Hospital University Of Boston
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Francis speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.