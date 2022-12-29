Dr. Andrew Franklin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Franklin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Franklin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Family Foot and Ankle2825 SE 3RD CT, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 867-0024Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing 2 other doctors, Dr Franklin correctly diagnosed and repaired my damaged tendons. I was nervous about the surgery but Dr Franklin’s caring bedside manner helped calm my nerves. He even gave me his personal cell number after surgery. Dr Franklin is a skilled surgeon- my surgery site looks great now and over time it will probably be barely noticeable. I’m recovering and I’m happily pain free.
About Dr. Andrew Franklin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1336557420
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- U Exeter
