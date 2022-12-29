See All Podiatrists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Andrew Franklin, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Franklin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Franklin works at Family Foot and Ankle in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Diabetes Type 2 and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot and Ankle
    2825 SE 3RD CT, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 867-0024
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2022
    After seeing 2 other doctors, Dr Franklin correctly diagnosed and repaired my damaged tendons. I was nervous about the surgery but Dr Franklin’s caring bedside manner helped calm my nerves. He even gave me his personal cell number after surgery. Dr Franklin is a skilled surgeon- my surgery site looks great now and over time it will probably be barely noticeable. I’m recovering and I’m happily pain free.
    Cecilia Tucker-Brown — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Franklin, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336557420
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clin
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • U Exeter
