Overview of Dr. Andrew Frazier, DO

Dr. Andrew Frazier, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. 

Dr. Frazier works at KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frazier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit
    200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 21, 2022
Dr Frazier is a very thorough and caring person. He listens to you and your concerns. He explains his next course of action. I trust him.
Jennifer — Oct 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Andrew Frazier, DO

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1902269566
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

