Overview

Dr. Andrew Freedman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Freedman works at LBS Nutrition LLC in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Monroe Twp, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.