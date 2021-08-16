Dr. Andrew Freel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Freel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Freel, MD
Dr. Andrew Freel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Freel's Office Locations
Associates In Plastic Surgery8425 Cumberland Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 924-7514Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dr. Erick Sanchez L.l.c8777 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 432-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Answered all my questions, explained procedures and asked questions! Surgery was great with little pain! Wold highly recommend!
About Dr. Andrew Freel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1538350236
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Division Of Plastic Surgery
- Lsu Department Of Surgery
- Charity Hospital and Med Center Of La At No
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Freel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freel.
