Dr. Andrew Freese, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Freese, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Freese works at
Direct Orthopedic Care- W. Plano3412 E Hebron Pkwy # 200, Carrollton, TX 75010
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Freese removed my hardware from my ankle that had started protruding. He has a great bedside manner at the office visits and was very thorough in explaining what was going to happen after surgery. I am very happy with Dr. Freese. I highly recommend Dr. Freese for all your orthopedic needs.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942564778
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
