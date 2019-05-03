Overview of Dr. Andrew Friedman, MD

Dr. Andrew Friedman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.