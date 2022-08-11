Dr. Andrew Galmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Galmer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Galmer, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment with Dr. Galmer today and he had a very considerate demeanor and he listened to my health problems and came up with a short term plan along with ordering diagnostics to develop long term plans. He explained thoroughly the plan, details and the why. I plan to live past a hundred and it feels like he's a doctor who will help get me there!
About Dr. Andrew Galmer, DO
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780826685
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Cardiovascular Disease
