Dr. Andrew Gamenthaler, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Gamenthaler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Gamenthaler works at North Florida Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Volusia Division NFS
    1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 250, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 274-0250
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2023
    After meeting with Dr. Gamenthaler, I knew my health was a top priority. He listens and explained every aspect of my cancer journey. My surgeries were flawless and I'm on the road to recovery. He understood my pain and prescribed accordingly. If you are looking for an experienced surgeon in the Daytona Beach area, I recommend Dr. Gamenthaler.
    Clint — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Andrew Gamenthaler, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144414558
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Gamenthaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamenthaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gamenthaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gamenthaler works at North Florida Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gamenthaler’s profile.

    Dr. Gamenthaler has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamenthaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamenthaler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamenthaler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamenthaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamenthaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

