Dr. Andrew Geddes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Swedishamerican Hospital3775 N Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 636-6400
Creekside Medical Center3505 N Bell School Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (779) 696-0300
He is a caring, patient and laid back doctor. He is great at explaining things and helps us worrier parents.
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Dr. Geddes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geddes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geddes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Geddes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geddes.
