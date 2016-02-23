Overview of Dr. Andrew Gelven, DO

Dr. Andrew Gelven, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Gelven works at SSM Health in Wentzville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.