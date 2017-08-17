Overview of Dr. Andrew Gerdeman, MD

Dr. Andrew Gerdeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Gerdeman works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.