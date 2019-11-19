Overview

Dr. Andrew Germanovich, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.



Dr. Germanovich works at Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.