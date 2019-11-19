Dr. Andrew Germanovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germanovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Germanovich, DO
Dr. Andrew Germanovich, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.
Urgent Care Department1120 W La Veta Ave Ste 300, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 598-1745
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Germanovich the top in his field , highly recommended
- English, German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Advocate IL Masonic Hosp
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Germanovich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Germanovich has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germanovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Germanovich speaks German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Germanovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germanovich.
