Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Giacobbe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Giacobbe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Giacobbe works at WNY Plastic Surgery in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WNY Plastic Surgery
    7 Hopkins Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 634-5555
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Andrew Giacobbe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1689776668
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Virginia Hospitals
    Internship
    • Millard Fillmore Hosp-Buffa
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Internal Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Canisius College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Giacobbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giacobbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giacobbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giacobbe works at WNY Plastic Surgery in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Giacobbe’s profile.

    Dr. Giacobbe has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giacobbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacobbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacobbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giacobbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giacobbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

