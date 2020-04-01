See All Ophthalmologists in Dedham, MA
Dr. Andrew Gillies, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Gillies, MD

Dr. Andrew Gillies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Gillies works at Dedham Ophthalmic Conslts/Surgn in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Blepharitis and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gillies' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dedham Ophthalmic Conslts/Surgn
    980 Washington St Ste 120, Dedham, MA 02026 (781) 251-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Blepharitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Presbyopia
Blepharitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2020
    I called Dr Gillies after receiving a recommendation for his practice. My kindergartener had accidentally stabbed me in the eye with a sharp object. I was in pain and it was in the midst of the MA business shut down due to coronavirus. Even though the office was technically closed, Dr Gillies called me back quickly asked me a series of questions and agreed to drive over an hour to get into the office that evening to make sure my eye was okay. He was smart, kind and reassuring and gave me recommendations to follow and medicine to relieve the inflammation in my eye. It speaks volumes that he would come in after hours during the middle of a massive health crisis to make sure I was okay. I would highly recommend him and will be back again for all of my annual eye Exams!
    Kara B. — Apr 01, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Gillies, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174520563
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Gillies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillies works at Dedham Ophthalmic Conslts/Surgn in Dedham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gillies’s profile.

    Dr. Gillies has seen patients for Presbyopia, Blepharitis and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

