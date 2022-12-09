Overview of Dr. Andrew Godbey, MD

Dr. Andrew Godbey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Godbey works at Cape Neurology Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.