Dr. Andrew Godbey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Godbey, MD
Dr. Andrew Godbey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Godbey's Office Locations
Cape Neurology Specialists3004 Gordonville Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Saint Francis Clinic Farmington515 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
One of the finest doctors ever! He put me on a medicine that I personally think saved my life and stopped me from having strokes!
About Dr. Andrew Godbey, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Neuromuscular Medicine
