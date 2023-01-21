Dr. Andrew Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Goldberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
-
1
Boca Raton Office1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (954) 975-8233
-
2
Pain Management Physicians of South Florida8880 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 103, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 975-8233
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the first encounter with Dr . Goldberg I immediately felt that my excruciating pain would be gone. He is so courteous, knowledgeable, and reassuring. He treats patients with respect and care. His office staff treats everyone with respect and courtesy . There are many doctors who treat patients- but not many like Dr Goldberg who really listen and strive to make them at ease and healthier .
About Dr. Andrew Goldberg, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1164472239
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.