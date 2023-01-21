See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Andrew Goldberg, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (73)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Goldberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Goldberg works at Boca Raton Office in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton Office
    1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 975-8233
  2. 2
    Pain Management Physicians of South Florida
    8880 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 103, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 975-8233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 21, 2023
    From the first encounter with Dr . Goldberg I immediately felt that my excruciating pain would be gone. He is so courteous, knowledgeable, and reassuring. He treats patients with respect and care. His office staff treats everyone with respect and courtesy . There are many doctors who treat patients- but not many like Dr Goldberg who really listen and strive to make them at ease and healthier .
    Ellen Krauss — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Andrew Goldberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164472239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Massachusetts
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

